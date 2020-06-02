16 A-listers who starred in critics' most-hated movies

Wrekin Hill Entertainment Halle Berry in ‘Dark Tide.’

Some A-listers have starred in films that critics have unanimously hated.

Each movie on this list received a 0% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

John Travolta starred in two of the most-hated films: “Look Who’s Talking Now!” and “Gotti.”

Not all movies that A-listers star in are a hit. In fact, some of them become total flops and are hated by both critics and audiences alike.

All the movies on our list received a 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes – they had some choice words for the films in their critiques.

Take a look at all the A-listers who starred in critics’ most-hated movies.

In 1984, Bo Derek starred in “Bolero,” which is about a wealthy woman determined to lose her virginity.

Cannon Film Distributors; YouTube Bo Derek in ‘Bolero.’

Famed critic Roger Ebert wrote, “The real future of ‘Bolero’ is in home cassette rentals, where your fast forward and instant replay controls will supply the editing job the movie so desperately needs.”

David Spade starred in 1987’s “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.” The fourth film in the series centres on citizen cops joining the force.

Warner Bros. Pictures; YouTube David Spade in ‘Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.’

Critic Kevin Thomas wrote, “What’s so amazing about the ‘Police Academy’ movies is that they keep being made even though they stopped being funny after the hilarious original.”

Sean Connery starred in the 1991 sequel “Highlander 2: The Quickening.” In it, Connery’s character tries to save the Earth’s ozone.

Etienne George/RDA/Getty Images Sean Connery in ‘Highlander 2: The Quickening.’

Roger Ebert wrote, “‘Highlander 2: The Quickening’ is the most hilariously incomprehensible movie I’ve seen in many a long day – a movie almost awesome in its badness.”

John Travolta starred in “Look Who’s Talking Now” in 1993, the third film in the trilogy — but this time, the dogs can talk instead of the babies.

TriStar Pictures; YouTube John Travolta in ‘Look Who’s Talking Now.’

Critic Quentin Curtis called the film “a glutinous mix of all that’s worst in movies,” while Cole Smithey simply wrote: “Don’t bother.”

Antonio Banderas starred in 2002’s “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” as a government agent searching for the most deadly weapon on Earth.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images Antonio Banderas taking a break during the filming of ‘Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever.’

Critic Jocelyn Noveck wrote, “For many viewers, the big question may be not whether Ecks and Sever will get together, or why they are fighting in the first place, but why am I sitting here, anyway?”

In 2004, Jon Voight starred in “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2,” in which the baby geniuses must take on an evil media mogul.

Cherie Steinberg/Getty Images Jon Voight at a special screening of ‘Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2.’

“This is one of those what-could-they-have-been-thinking movies,” critic Leah Rohen wrote.

Jon Hamm starred in the 2010 film “Stolen” as a detective haunted by the disappearance of his son.

IFC Films; YouTube John Hamm in ‘Stolen.’

Critic Elizabeth Weitzman wrote, “No one is able to make much of the disposable script, but Hamm is so limited by the period trappings that it seems as if he simply wandered onto the wrong set.”

A young Elle Fanning starred in “The Nutcracker in 3D” in 2010. Fanning stars as Mary, whose nutcracker comes to life on Christmas.

G2 Pictures Elle Fanning in ‘The Nutcracker in 3D.’

Critic Frank Scheck wrote, “Delivering the cinematic equivalent of a lump of coal in a Christmas stocking, ‘The Nutcracker in 3D’ is an apparent Scrooge-like attempt by Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky to forever ruin children’s associations with the classic Yuletide ballet.”

Halle Berry starred in the 2012 film “Dark Tide” as a shark expert whose business started failing when her fellow diver was killed by a shark.

Chad Chapman/Gallo Images/Getty Images Halle Berry filming ‘Dark Tide.’

Critic Peter Bradshaw wrote, “The sharks themselves are the only ones to emerge with credit from this.”

Eddie Murphy starred in 2012’s “A Thousand Words” as a literary agent whose life falls apart when a magical tree appears in his backyard.

Paramount Pictures; YouTube Eddie Murphy in ‘A Thousand Words.’

Critic Kristal Cooper wrote, “A thousand words? Try two words: stay away. Murphy does a pretty good job keeping up with the various indignities heaped on him but the movie as a whole ends up sinking.”

In 2015, Adam Sandler starred in “The Ridiculous 6,” a film about six strangers in the Wild West who discover they all have the same father.

Netflix Adam Sandler in ‘The Ridiculous 6.’

Critic Brad Newsome wrote, “It’s a lazy pastiche of westerns and western spoofs, replete with lazy, racist jokes that can’t just be waved away with a waft of the irony card. Woeful.”

Kate Beckinsale starred in “The Disappointments Room” in 2016 as a mother who discovers a haunting mystery in her new home.

Relativity Studios Kate Beckinsale in ‘The Disappointments Room.’

Critic Katie Walsh wrote, “This spooky house flick would be better off locked up in the attic and forgotten for good.”

Bruce Willis starred in the 2016 film “Precious Cargo” as a murderous crime boss who hunts down a seductive thief.

Grindstone Entertainment Group Bruce Willis in ‘Precious Cargo.’

Critic Peter Howell wrote, “This lazily directed and sloppily written heist non-thriller unspools like one of those amusement park distractions where tourists play at being in a movie.”

Billy Bob Thornton starred in “London Fields” in 2018 as a dying author looking for one last great story.

GVN Releasing; YouTube Billy Bob Thornton in ‘London Fields.’

Critic Peter Sobczynski wrote, “A boring and garish mess that even fans of the book will find nearly impossible to follow.”

John Travolta starred in the 2018 box office flop “Gotti.” The film follows the notorious crime boss’ rise in the Gambino crime family.

Vertical Entertainment; YouTube John Travolta in ‘Gotti.’

Critic Johnny Oleksinski wrote, “I’d rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch ‘Gotti’ again.”

Also in 2018, Jim Carrey starred in “Dark Crimes.” Carrey plays a detective who finds similarities between a real-life murder and a crime in a book.

Saban Films Jim Carrey in ‘Dark Crimes.’

Critic Josh Goller wrote, “There’s not even much novelty in seeing Carrey play so aggressively against type in this oppressively artless slog.”

