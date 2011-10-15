A-Listers Showing Up On-Set Nude ~ Hollywood Trend?

With all the breaking news of the hacker that stole and surfaced nude images of Scarlett Johansson and the arrest of the hacker by the FBI, Hollywood seems to have taken note of the publicity that these nude images get online and among the social graph and reached out to their talent to ask them to ‘dress down’ (or not at all) for upcoming roles…



3 of the hottest headliners of upcoming films have turned up this week on-set in various states of undress.

First, Olivia Munn strips down to a bikini for the upcoming Magic Mike. The film is the next outing from director Steven Soderbergh, who is headed off into the sunset of retirement sometime in the near future. Not, it seems, until he’s gotten the scantily clad miss Munn to run through the paces for him…

The film revolves around the world of male stripping, and follows a story based on Channing Tatum‘s own time spent dabbling in the profession. The movie won’t just be topless guys running around, though, as the behind-the-scenes photos indicate. Actress Olivia Munn was recently spotted on set wearing a bikini. You can check out all these images at MovieWeb.

Man of Steel is currently shooting in Vancouver, working towards a June 14, 2013 release. A new batch of photos have arrived from the set, featuring Henry Cavill sporting his beard and no shirt. The shredded Cavill is sure to be a pleaser for the ladies looking for a reason to check out the upcoming superhero epic.

Man of Steel comes to theatres June 14th, 2013 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Shannon, Russell Crowe, Julia Ormond. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

Finally, Actress Marion Cotillard recently wrapped production on The Dark Knight Rises, and has moved right into her next project, Rust and Bone, for director Jacques Audiard. The actress plays a whale trainer in this adaptation of Craig Davidson‘s short story collection. Marion Cotillard was recently spotted topless in the ocean of France, filming scenes for the movie, which you can check out below, and – for all the images – at MovieWeb (and then commence with your own The Dark Knight Rises jokes).

The Dark Knight Rises comes to theatres July 20th, 2012 and stars Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan.

Rust and Bone comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Marion Cotillard, Matthias Schoenaerts, Bouli Lanners, Céline Sallette, Corinne Masiero. The film is directed by Jacques Audiard.

As we’ve all noticed that Hollywood’s creativity has been slipping of late – relying on reboots, remakes and superhero pics, it seems they’ve not forgotten that ‘skin wins’!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.