X-Men Producer Lauren Shuler Donner: I Have Lupus

LAT: A-list producer Lauren Shuler Donner wants to end this conspiracy of silence and discrimination.

Over the last two decades, she has produced some of Hollywood’s most popular — and profitable — films, including “Pretty in Pink,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Dave,” “Mr. mum,” “Free Willy” and all the “X-Men” movies.

And she did it all while battling the autoimmune disease lupus, as well as breast cancer.

“I know there’s a stigma that has made it hard for people to acknowledge it, if they’re sick,” said Donner, who was cured of her cancer but is still living with lupus. “I didn’t tell anyone I had lupus for many, many years, and I didn’t tell anyone I had cancer.

“I was afraid no one would hire me, and I also felt it was deeply personal. It was nobody’s business. Now, of course, my feelings have changed.”



