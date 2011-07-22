A List Of All The Twitter Employees Using Google+ (And How To Add Them)

Twitter employees

A guy named Ha Cong Tien has compiled a list of all the Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Linked employees using Google+.Here’s the Twitter list.



Click on the names to go to their Google+ pages and add them to your circles.

Founders

+Biz Stone (left Twitter)

+Evan Williams (left Twitter)

Others

+Alex McCauley (Business Operations)

+Anamitra Banerji (Product Manager)

+Britt Selvitelle (Lead, UX Team)

+Chloe Sladden (Content & Programming)

+Del Harvey (Director, Trust and Safety)

+Dick Costolo (CEO)

+Doug Bowman (Creative Director)

+Doug Williams (Business Development)

+Dustin Diaz (Engineer)

+Jason Goldman (VP, Product Management)

+John Adams (Operations Engineer)

+John Kalucki (Messaging, Tweets a.k.a Distributed Systems Architect)

+Kevin Thau (Business & Corporate Development)

+Kevin Weil (Product Lead, Revenue)

+Matt Sanford (Tech Manager, Twitter International)

+Pankaj Gupta (Tech Lead)

+Ryan Sarver (Platform / API)

+Zhanna Shamis (UX Designer)

+William Bill Farner (Technical Lead, Research Infrastructure)

+Alexander Macgillivray (General Council, Policy, Trust & Safety)

+Ben Sandofsky (Tech Lead, Twitter for iPhone, iPad, and Mac)

+Jason Stirman (Engineering Manager, Internal Tools)

+Jessica Verrilli (Business Development & Corporate Development, UK)

+Patrick Ewing (Software Engineer & Tech Lead, Twitter Web Client)

+Mark Trammell (Design Researcher)

+Sean Cook (Mobile Engineer)

+Josh Elman (Product Manager who just left)

+Jean-Paul Cozzatti (Product Synthesist/Manager)

+Florian Leibert (Research, analytics, distributed systems, algorithms)

+Dan Webb (Front-end dev, Software Engineer)

+Larry Gadea (Infrastructure Engineer)

+Robin Sloan (Media Partnerships, Writer)

+Jana Messerschmidt (Senior Director, Business Development)

+Claire Diaz-Ortiz (Corporate Social Innovation, Philanthropy)

+Vitor Lourenço (Product Designer)

+Kevin Cheng (Product manager)

+Othman Laraki (Director of Growth)

+Michael Abbott (VP of Engineering)

+Andrew Seigner (Software Engineer)

+Bryan Haggerty (Mobile Designer)

+Ravi Narasimhan (Self-serve Advertising & Analytics)

+Ben Finkel

