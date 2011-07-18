A List Of All The Facebook Employees Using Google+ (And How To Add Them)

Photo: Jakob Steinschaden
Google+ is Google’s Facebook-clone. Naturally, this has lots of Facebook employees interested in the product. Many of them are using it.Huffington Post editor Craig Kanalley counted how many, and posted links to their Google+ profiles in a Google+ post:
LIST OF FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES ON GOOGLE+
So, there seemed to be a lot of interest in this Googlers on Google+ list: http://goo.gl/KhpIf Facebook employees are also on G+ and can make for a very interesting circle. Here we go!
Founder/CEO
+Mark Zuckerberg
Executive Team
+Christopher Cox (VP, Product)
+Lori Goler (VP, Human Resources & Recruiting)
+Dan Rose (VP, Partnerships & Platform Marketing)
+Sheryl Sandberg (Chief Operating Officer)
+Elliot Schrage (VP, Global Comm., Marketing & Public Policy)
+Mike Schroepfer (VP, Engineering)
+Bret Taylor (Chief Technology Officer)
Directors
+Kate Aronowitz (Director of Design)
+Ethan Beard (Director of Facebook Developer Network)
+Peter Deng (Director of Product Management)
+David Fisch (Director of Business Development)
+Debbie Frost (Director of Comm./Public Affairs)
+Justin Osofsky (Director of Platform Partnerships)
+Blake Ross (Director of Product)
+Alex Schultz (Director of Growth)
+vaughan smith (Director of Corporate Development)
Product
+Paul Adams (Product Manager)
+Eric Antonow (Product Marketing)
+Will Cathcart (Product Manager)
+luke delorme (Product Manager)
+Rohit Dhawan (Lead Product Manager, FB Pages)
+Naomi Gleit (VP, User Feedback)
+Adrian Graham (Product Manager, FB Questions)
+Cat Lee (Platform Product Marketing)
+sam lessin (Product Manager)
+David Recordon (Senior Open Programs Manager)
Engineering
+Keith Adams (Software Engineer)
+Aditya Agarwal (Engineering Director)
+Arjun Banker (Software Engineer)
+Jing Chen (Software Engineer)
+Brent Goldman (Software Engineer)
+Benjamin Golub (Engineer, Platform)
+Adam Hupp (Software Engineer)
+Pedram Keyani (Engineer, Site Integrity)
+Tobie Langel (Software Engineer)
+Justin Mitchell (Engineer, FB Photos)
+Zach Rait (Engineer, Infrastructure)
+Arthur Rudolph (Software Engineer)
+Yariv Sadan (Engineer, Mobile)
+Luke Shepard (Engineering Manager)
+Mike Vernal (Engineer, Platform)
Design
+Nathan Borror (Product Designer)
+Eric Fisher (Social Design Strategist)
+Rob Goodlatte (Product Designer)
+Drew Hamlin (Product Designer)
+Greg Hoy (Design Recruiter)
+Francis Luu (Product Designer)
+Adam Mosseri (Product Design Manager)
Partner/Developer Relations
+Jeff Bowen (Platform Developer Relations)
+Jacqueline Chang (Strategic Partner Manager)
+Andy Katzman (Platform Partnerships)
+Vadim Lavrusik (Journalist Program Manager)
+andy mitchell (Strategic Media Partnerships)
Mobile
+Erick Tseng (Head of Mobile Products)
Research
+Pete Bratach (Technical Writer)
+Sean Bruich (Monetization Analytics)
+Cameron Marlow (Data Scientist)
Advertising/Marketing
+Kevin Colleran (Sales)
+Todd Miner (Head of Sales IT)
+eric toda (Ad Ops, Global Marketing Solutions)
Recruiting
+Richard Cho (Recruiting Manager)
Though not currently at Facebook, cofounders +Chris Hughes and +Eduardo Saverin also appear to be on G+.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.