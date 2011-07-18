A List Of All The Facebook Employees Using Google+ (And How To Add Them)

Facebook Employees

Photo: Jakob Steinschaden

Google+ is Google’s Facebook-clone. Naturally, this has lots of Facebook employees interested in the product. Many of them are using it.Huffington Post editor Craig Kanalley counted how many, and posted links to their Google+ profiles in a Google+ post:



LIST OF FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES ON GOOGLE+

So, there seemed to be a lot of interest in this Googlers on Google+ list: http://goo.gl/KhpIf Facebook employees are also on G+ and can make for a very interesting circle. Here we go!

Founder/CEO

+Mark Zuckerberg

Executive Team

+Christopher Cox (VP, Product)

+Lori Goler (VP, Human Resources & Recruiting)

+Dan Rose (VP, Partnerships & Platform Marketing)

+Sheryl Sandberg (Chief Operating Officer)

+Elliot Schrage (VP, Global Comm., Marketing & Public Policy)

+Mike Schroepfer (VP, Engineering)

+Bret Taylor (Chief Technology Officer)

Directors

+Kate Aronowitz (Director of Design)

+Ethan Beard (Director of Facebook Developer Network)

+Peter Deng (Director of Product Management)

+David Fisch (Director of Business Development)

+Debbie Frost (Director of Comm./Public Affairs)

+Justin Osofsky (Director of Platform Partnerships)

+Blake Ross (Director of Product)

+Alex Schultz (Director of Growth)

+vaughan smith (Director of Corporate Development)

Product

+Paul Adams (Product Manager)

+Eric Antonow (Product Marketing)

+Will Cathcart (Product Manager)

+luke delorme (Product Manager)

+Rohit Dhawan (Lead Product Manager, FB Pages)

+Naomi Gleit (VP, User Feedback)

+Adrian Graham (Product Manager, FB Questions)

+Cat Lee (Platform Product Marketing)

+sam lessin (Product Manager)

+David Recordon (Senior Open Programs Manager)

Engineering

+Keith Adams (Software Engineer)

+Aditya Agarwal (Engineering Director)

+Arjun Banker (Software Engineer)

+Jing Chen (Software Engineer)

+Brent Goldman (Software Engineer)

+Benjamin Golub (Engineer, Platform)

+Adam Hupp (Software Engineer)

+Pedram Keyani (Engineer, Site Integrity)

+Tobie Langel (Software Engineer)

+Justin Mitchell (Engineer, FB Photos)

+Zach Rait (Engineer, Infrastructure)

+Arthur Rudolph (Software Engineer)

+Yariv Sadan (Engineer, Mobile)

+Luke Shepard (Engineering Manager)

+Mike Vernal (Engineer, Platform)

Design

+Nathan Borror (Product Designer)

+Eric Fisher (Social Design Strategist)

+Rob Goodlatte (Product Designer)

+Drew Hamlin (Product Designer)

+Greg Hoy (Design Recruiter)

+Francis Luu (Product Designer)

+Adam Mosseri (Product Design Manager)

Partner/Developer Relations

+Jeff Bowen (Platform Developer Relations)

+Jacqueline Chang (Strategic Partner Manager)

+Andy Katzman (Platform Partnerships)

+Vadim Lavrusik (Journalist Program Manager)

+andy mitchell (Strategic Media Partnerships)

Mobile

+Erick Tseng (Head of Mobile Products)

Research

+Pete Bratach (Technical Writer)

+Sean Bruich (Monetization Analytics)

+Cameron Marlow (Data Scientist)

Advertising/Marketing

+Kevin Colleran (Sales)

+Todd Miner (Head of Sales IT)

+eric toda (Ad Ops, Global Marketing Solutions)

Recruiting

+Richard Cho (Recruiting Manager)

Though not currently at Facebook, cofounders +Chris Hughes and +Eduardo Saverin also appear to be on G+.

