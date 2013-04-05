Don Draper's Women: A Retrospective

Don and Megan Draper

Don Draper, the ultra-suave star of AMC’s Mad Men series, gets around.



He’s been married twice, divorced once, slapped, manipulated, and heartbroken.

Through it all, his new romantic interests have come and gone so frequently, we’ve found it hard to keep up over five seasons.

So with Season 6 upon us, now is a great time to look back and recap who Don Draper’s women are, what they mean to Don, and where their encounters left off.

Some characters are obvious; others you won’t even remember.

Betty Francis Formerly a model, Betty was Don's first wife. Increasingly manic-depressive and discontent, Betty spent much of her marriage to Don stuck in the suburbs as Don gallivanted about in NYC. After catching on to Don's promiscuity, she left him for Henry Francis, an aide to nelson Rockefeller. She married Francis right after she had Don's third child, Eugene, becoming Betty Francis. Played by January Jones. Midge Daniels Midge is an artist and a free-spirited pothead whom we first meet early in Season 1. She rejects Don's dreams of domesticating her, and turns down his invitation to elope to Paris. In Season 4, she reappears as a heroin addict and wife to a failed playwright. She tries to get drug money out of Don -- Don obliges, buying one of her paintings out of sympathy. Played by Rosemarie Dewitt. Rachel Menken Rachel is the head of Menken's Department store, a client of Sterling Cooper. Initially, she is against romance with Don, a married man, but she eventually caves. Don, apparently in love, asks her to run away to LA with him, but she shoots him down. In Season 2, Don sees her in a restaurant, where she introduces him to her new husband. Played by Maggie Siff. Eleanor Ames Eleanor showed up at Sterling Cooper with her twin, Mirabelle, for a casting call. Roger Sterling takes to Mirabelle, while Don and Eleanor hit it off in the office. Roger has a heart attack mid-romp, ending the moment. Played by Megan Stier. Bobbie Barrett Bobbie is the wife of comedian Jimmy Barrett. She and Don begin their affair during a dinner with their spouses. The affair gets violent when Jimmy finds out about it. Betty also learns about the affair and confronts Don. Played by Melinda McGraw. Joy While on a business trip in California during Season 2, Don has a fling with a wealthy woman named Joy. After a weekend together, she invites him to stay, but Don ducks out of her glamorous Palm Springs accommodations to return to New York. Played by Laura Ramsey. Anna Draper Anna is the real Don Draper's wife. Upon learning that Don has stolen her dead husband's identity, she becomes his closest confidante. Their relationship is never romantic, but it's arguably more important than any other relationship Don has with a woman. Anna dies of cancer in Season 4, leaving Don devastated. He calls her 'the only person in the world who really knew me.' Played by Melinda Page Hamilton. Shelly Shelly is a TWA stewardess Don meets on a flight to Baltimore in the first episode of Season 3. Despite her engagement, they have a one-night stand in a hotel room. They are interrupted by a fire alarm, after which Shelly disappears, never to be seen again. Don keeps her pin-on wings and gives them to his daughter Sally. Played by Sunny Mabrey. Suzanne Farrell Sally's idealistic third-grade teacher is initially OK with a secret affair, but later switches gears and decides she wants it publicized. Don cuts it off promptly, not least because he is confronted by Betty about his identity. Played by Abigail Spencer. Candace Candace is a prostitute Don frequents for rough sex. In one scene from the episode 'Public Relations,' she slaps Don in the face. 'Harder,' he says. Played by Erin Cummings. Bethany Van Nuys Following Don and Betty's divorce, Roger Sterling's wife Jane hooks Don up with her friend Bethany, who turns out to be a pretty but dull companion. She complains to Don that she rarely sees him, but does manage to irk Betty when they run into Betty and her new husband at dinner. Their relationship is short-lived. Played by Anna Camp. Allison Allison is Don's first secretary at Sterling Cooper and later at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. After the office Christmas party early in Season 4, Allison goes over to Don's to take him the keys he forgot -- predictably, the visit becomes romantic. Allison is heartbroken he won't acknowledge their one-night stand the next day. She soon resigns and asks Don for a recommendation; he tells her to write one for herself that he will sign. She storms out, furious. She hasn't returned since. Played by Alexa Allemani. Doris Season 4. after winning at the CLIOs, Don celebrates hard for a few days. In this time, he gets around without remembering much. He goes to bed with an unnamed jingle writer and wakes up with a disheveled diner waitress named Doris, to whom he introduced himself as Dick (his real name). Double whoops. Played by Becky Wahlstrom. Dr. Faye Miller Faye is a 'modern' woman -- independent and career-oriented, she is a successful consultant to Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. She initially dismissed Don, turning him down after his success at the CLIOs. Later in Season 4, however, they start a secret relationship. Don cuts off his fling with Faye by announcing his engagement. Faye is upset, and tells Don she hopes his fiancée knows that he only likes 'the beginning of things.' Played by Cara Buono. Megan Draper Formerly Megan Calvet, the new Mrs. Draper is Don's receptionist turned copywriter turned commercial actress turned wife. Megan has a great record taking care of Don's kids, travelling to California with the family in Season 4 to help out. Don proposes at the end of season four. Played by Jessica Pare. Excited for new Mad Men? Check out these exclusive pictures from the Season 6 premiere >

