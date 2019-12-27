10 A-list movie stars who are getting awards attention for their work on TV shows

Apple Reese Witherspoon in ‘The Morning Show’

More and more movie stars are making the jump to TV.

Many of them were nominated for Golden Globe and SAG award nominations.

Movie stars don’t have the kind of pull they used to in getting audiences into theatres, but they are making waves on TV.

As the divide between movies and TV continues to blur, and TV budgets balloon, more actors who have traditionally done movie work are moving from the big to small screen. And they’re getting awards recognition for it.

This year’s Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award nominations highlight how many of these actors have made the jump and are competing for trophies.

Some of them, like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, already have more TV shows on the way. Kidman will star in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” and Witherspoon will star in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” on top of the second season of Apple’s “The Morning Show.”

Kidman and Witherspoon are also perfect examples of the kind of salaries A-list actors can demand for TV. They will both be making at least $US1 million per episode for those Hulu shows, some of the highest-paid actresses on TV.

We rounded up 10 A-list movie actors who got Golden Globe and SAG TV nominations this year. They’re not necessarily new to TV, but they’re known more for movies.

Mahershala Ali

HBO

Ali, who recently won two Oscars in three years for “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” is nominated for a SAG award for best actor in a limited series for his role in the third season of HBO’s “True Detective.” He was nominated for an Emmy for the role earlier this year, but lost.

Toni Collette

Netflix ‘Unbelievable’

Collette, known for “The Sixth Sense” and more recently “Hereditary,” is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her performance in Netflix’s “Unbelievable.” She’s also nominated for a SAG award for best actress in a limited series for the role.

Russell Crowe

Showtime ‘The Loudest Voice’

Crowe transformed into Roger Ailes for Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice,” and he’s nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series, his first Globe nomination in 14 years. He’s also nominated in the same category for SAG.

Michael Douglas

Netflix ‘The Kominsky Method’

Douglas is nominated for the best actor in a comedy series Golden Globe for Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” season two. He’s also nominated for the same category at the SAG awards. He was nominated for an Emmy for the series.

Nicole Kidman

HBO ‘Big Little Lies’

Kidman was nominated for best actress in a drama series for the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” at the 2020 Golden Globes. She had previously won the Emmy for best actress in a limited series for the first season in 2017. Her next TV role will be Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Helen Mirren

HBO ‘Catherine the Great’

Mirren is nominated for best actress in a limited series at the Golden Globes for HBO’s “Catherine the Great.”

Sam Rockwell

FX ‘Fosse/Verdon’

Rockwell, who won an Oscar for 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” is nominated for a Globe and SAG for best actor in a limited series. He was also nominated for an Emmy for the role this year.

Meryl Streep

HBO ‘Big Little Lies’

Three-time Oscar winner Streep was nominated for Globe for best supporting actress for “Big Little Lies” season two. She broke her own Globes nomination record, with this being her 34th nomination. “Big Little Lies” is just her third TV nomination.

Michelle Williams

FX ‘Fosse/Verdon’

Williams, known for movies like “Blue Valentine” and “Manchester by the Sea,” is nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG award for best actress in a limited series for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” She won an Emmy this year for the role.

Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV Plus ‘The Morning Show’

Witherspoon is nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for Apple’s “The Morning Show.” She also appeared in the second season of “Big Little Lies” this year. Her next TV role is Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

