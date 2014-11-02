A Lightning Strike Has Killed A 15-Year-Old Boy In Port Stephens

One Mile Beach

A teenage boy has died following a lightning strike near Port Stephens yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 5.10pm, following reports from witnesses that a boy had been hit by lightning as he came out of the water at One Mile Beach.

Officers from Port Stephens Local Area Command found the 15-year-old on the beach but he died at the scene.

It is believed that the the boy was from the Beresfield/Thornton region and was staying at the One Mile caravan park with friends.

An investigation is underway into the incident and a report will be prepared by police for the information of the Coroner.

