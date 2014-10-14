A Light Plane Has Crashed Into A House Southeast Of Melbourne, Killing One Person

Plane crash southeast Melbourne. Photo: Twitter

A home-made, single-engine plane crashed into a house on The Strand in Chelsea, Southeast Melbourne this afternoon, killing the male pilot.

“We are fairly sure we know who that person is and we are making inquiries and speaking to the family,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

The plane was travelling south along the foreshore, when the engine stalled. The aircraft clipped the front of a house and damaged two cars. There was a small fire, which was extinguished. A woman was in the house, but she was not injured.

Police said there was crash debris along the foreshore.

Country Fire Rescue said there will be further investigation surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Here are some social media images from the scene.

