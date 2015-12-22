A lifeguard saved the Prince of Denmark's life and had no idea who he was

Nick Malcolm, a lifeguard and Ironman champion, saw a young child caught in a rip tide off an Australian beach Thursday. He swam out and quickly brought the boy back to shore.

He had no idea that the child was Danish royalty, and that he just saved 10-year-old Prince Christian of Denmark, who is second-in-line to the throne.

Christian’s dad, Crown Prince Frederick, personally thanked Malcolm for rescuing his son.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Carl Mueller

