A Leaked Photo Of Beyoncé's February GQ Cover Hits The Web

After Beyoncé’s upcoming GQ cover found its way to the web, Condé Nast has revealed the high-res image of its leaked February issue.
Earlier, a user Instagrammed a sneak peak at the singer gracing the magazine’s upcoming cover, and Lovebscott originally posted the image.
One year after giving birth to Blue Ivy, the Queen B is showing off a trim, curvy physique.
Tuesday, GQ will reveal its full photoshoot with Beyoncé.
The issue hits stands January 22.
Photo: Terry Richardson / GQ
