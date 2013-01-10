A Leaked Photo Of Beyoncé's February GQ Cover Hits The Web

After Beyoncé’s upcoming GQ cover found its way to the web, Condé Nast has revealed the high-res image of its leaked February issue.



Earlier, a user Instagrammed a sneak peak at the singer gracing the magazine’s upcoming cover, and Lovebscott originally posted the image.

One year after giving birth to Blue Ivy, the Queen B is showing off a trim, curvy physique.

Tuesday, GQ will reveal its full photoshoot with Beyoncé.

The issue hits stands January 22.

Photo: Terry Richardson / GQ

