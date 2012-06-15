HOAX: Here's A Funny Fake Letter About What Happens At Conde When You're Caught Nude*

UPDATE: Looks like Jeremy Edberg says this letter is actually fake. We fell for the prank. Our mistake.



EARLIER: Conde Nast staffers, take note: cover your genitals.

A few years ago, a Reddit employee was working in his office wearing just a t-shirt. A co-worker walked in, and felt uncomfortable.

Conde’s solution? A letter reminding Reddit’s staff of its “genital-covering policy.” The letter ended up on Reddit.

We believe this is former staffer Jeremy Edberg, who now works at Netflix. He more or less confirmed it on Reddit.

