Dutch Soccer Player Scores A Bonkers Goal From His Own Half

A day after Wayne Rooney scored a spectacular goal from 50 yards out against West Ham, a Dutch player did him one better in the Australian A-League.

Melbourne Heart midfielder Orlando Engelaar scored a goal from behind the halfway line against Central Coast Mariners.

After a turnover on the edge of the Melbourne box, the ball bounced out toward the midfield line. Engelaar took three steps and boomed it into the back of the net with his left foot.

The announcer called it one of the most extraordinary A-League goals ever.

Wow:

