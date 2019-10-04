The A-League will be broadcast live and free on the ABC, for the first time in its history

The A-League will be broadcast live and free on the ABC. Daniel Munoz/Getty Images

The ABC has secured the rights to broadcast A-League and W-League soccer matches for the next two years.

The ABC’s agreement with Football Federation Australia and Fox Sports marks the first time the A-League will be broadcast on ABC TV.

Under the deal, 29 live matches will be broadcast on ABC and iview throughout the A-League 2019/20 season.

The A-League is coming to the ABC for the first time in history.

The ABC has nabbed the rights to broadcast the A-League, W-League, Socceroos and Matildas matches live and free for the next two years.

The ABC’s agreement with Football Federation Australia and Fox Sports marks the first time the A-League will be broadcast on ABC TV. It also signals the return of the W-League to the ABC after it had been the inaugural broadcast partner of the competition from 2008 to 2017.

Under the deal, 29 live matches will be broadcast on ABC and iview throughout the A-League’s 2019/20 season. For the A-League 2020 finals series, the ABC will show delayed broadcasts of one elimination final, one semi final and the A-League 2020 Grand Final.

Fourteen rounds of the W-League 2019/20 season will be aired, along with the entire W-League 2020 Finals Series.

ABC’s Director of Regional & Local, Judith Whelan said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Australian football into the ABC family.

“The ABC has unrivalled reach into every corner of Australia and we will be using that reach to help build the profile of football. We plan to use all our platforms to drive audiences to our coverage on ABC TV and iview.”

Whelan added that the company was particularly pleased to welcome back the W-League.

“We have always been a big supporter of women’s sport in this country and will use every means possible to build the biggest audience we can for the W-League,” she said in a statement.

The ABC will also broadcast every Socceroos match (of which Fox Sports holds the rights), the two Matildas matches against Chile in November and the 2020 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Asian Qualifiers.

Fox Sports will continue to broadcast all A-League, W-League, Socceroos and Matildas matches live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Australian Professional Football Clubs Association Chair Paul Lederer highlighted the importance of the A-League being broadcast by the ABC for the first time in the competition’s history.

“To have the Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League on a primary free-to-air network is an important evolution in the execution of our broadcast strategy and extends the power and impact of our Fox Sports partnership,” he said in a statement.

Peter Campbell, head of Fox Sports said in a statement that the partnership “will open up greater opportunities to engage football supporters around the nation”.

The soccer partnership comes a month after SBS signed a deal with the NBA and WNBA to broadcast live basketball games free to air.

Under the deal, SBS will broadcast two live, regular season NBA games per week on SBS Viceland and streaming on SBS On Demand, beginning with the 2019-2020 NBA season.

SBS will also showcase one live WNBA game per week and some games from the first three rounds of the WNBA playoffs.

It’s shaping up to be a big season for sports on free-to-air television.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.