A Leading Australian Startup Advisor Has Developed An App She Says Will Transform The Construction Industry

Catherine Eibner and Jordan Knight, cofounders of Project Tripod. Photo: Supplied.

A new Australian startup says it’s invented a way to capture time lapse photography without the need for a static hardware setup.

Catherine Eibner is the lead startup advisor at BlueChilli. Her job is to guide companies with an interesting concept or idea through tailored acceleration programs, help them gain funding and eventually secure independence.

However, her latest venture has seen her switch gears and now she’s making waves in the creative innovation industry.

Eibner is the co-founder of award winning Australian tech startup, Project Tripod, which just won the People’s Choice prize at the Creative3 Pitch.

Speaking to Business Insider, Eibner said the win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The timing of this was perfect as we’d just secured some launch partners for Tripod within the construction industry,” she said.

Project Tripod is a time-lapse photography app which allows users to compile a series of images of a particular subject over a period of time by combining specially designed 3D tilt technology with the positioning software built-in to your smartphone.

Your phone captures GPS information which pinpoints and earmarks an exact location, allowing smartphone users to snap an image, return later and over time create long term time-lapse shots without a stationary or professional camera or precise framing.

“Once you have sequential images, then you’re able to generate time lapse animations and multiple image blends that are only possible if the images are aligned perfectly,” Eibner said.

The images are sent to an application programming interface (API) in the cloud, where hundreds of different users can potentially add to these image timelines, creating a wealth of sequences which are easily accessible and made available online.

The consumer app is currently only available on Windows Phone. It’s been downloaded more than 50,000 times and won a number of prizes, including €50,000 ($90,000) in seed funding from Nokia and Microsoft’s joint investment program, AppCampus, and the NSW Innovation MVP Grant.

It’s also been released in English and German to encourage its use as a social platform for tracking change internationally.

Eibner says Project Tripod needs to capitalise on this continued success and is in the process of registering the necessary patents, with plans to launch a beta iOS version in the next few weeks and an Android release soon after.

She says there’s an abundance of ways in which the consumer app can be used, including “before and after shots, continuity in film, for ecological tracking and much more”.

Tripod’s big vision for the consumer app is to allow people to “track the world as it changes around them”, while the Tripod for Business system provides interesting developments and opportunities for the construction industry.

“In researching the apps development, co-founder Jordan Knight unearthed some real challenges facing the construction industry, such as improving cost efficiencies, recording and sharing projects globally and reducing the burden of acquiring additional infrastructure,” Eibner said.

“The software affords the industry the opportunity to record the changing evolution of construction sites, provide comparison shots of projects or events, while making all of this content shareable and globally accessible online.”

Eibner says it’s not just about tracking change but also about logging and enhancing the supplementary material that’s vital to major construction ideas and projects.

“It’s also the scheduling, the project management, the reporting, the constant modifications and adjustments… all the day-to-day stuff that’s important to business that we hope is going to help transform the construction industry,” she said.

Project Tripod has been selected to represent Australia at the Creative Business Cup world championship awards being held in Copenhagen in November, with QUT Creative Enterprise Australia (Creative3) CEO Anna Rooke throwing her support behind Eibner and Knight’s qualification.

“Our creative industries sector employs more people than mining and contributes $35 billion to our GDP, however, creative startups struggle to find funding as they are viewed as high-risk by investors,” Rooke said. “It’s great that Australia can now compete on the world stage.”

