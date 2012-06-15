A Lawyer Who Almost Became West Virginia's Top Attorney Is In Jail For Shooting A Guy In The Leg

Hiram Lewis

A prominent West Virginia attorney faces serious charges for shooting an apparent homeless veteran he says was staying on his property.Ex-West Virginia attorney general candidate Hiram Lewis is wielding the state’s so-called “Castle Doctrine” defence for shooting the man who claimed he was the lawyer’s roommate, the ABA Journal reported Thursday.



That law – like the controversial “Stand Your Ground” laws – justifies the use of violent force against home invaders.

Lewis claims that the man, Stephen Bogart, wasn’t really his roommate but was a homeless veteran he allowed to stay on his property for a week.

But then the veteran tried to break into his home, Lewis said.

“I was totally within my rights. I was in my home when I made the, when I shot him, after he barged in my residence and busted the door down,” Lewis told WDTV. “It’s in God’s hands now, but we are a Castle Doctrine State.”

Lewis was charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment, the ABA Journal reported.

The attorney came close to beating Darrell McGraw for a spot as the West Virginia attorney general in 2004 and also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2006, WDTV reported.

