A Lawyer Says This Painting In An Australian Gallery Is A Van Gogh Looted By Nazis

Head of Man/ photo: National Gallery of Victoria

A lawyer claims this painting in the National Gallery of Victoria is a Van Gogh that was looted by Nazis.

According to The ABC, the Swiss lawyer Olaf Ossmann says Head of Man once belonged to a rich industrialist from Berlin.

While Ossmann wants the painting returned to the man’s heirs, the gallery says tests have proven it is not actually a Van Gogh.

Ossmann says the painting was sold as one, and that it was worth $20 million. The artwork was purchased by a businessman, and changed hands twice before it was acquired by the gallery.

There’s more here at The ABC.

