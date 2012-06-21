A Law School Dean Changed His Mind Just Hours After Deciding To Cut Financial Life Support For Unemployed Grads

Paul Schiff Berman

George Washington University law grads protested Tuesday against cuts to a stipend program for graduates in search of work.Dean Paul Schiff Berman originally told students he planned to cut the school’s “Pathways to Practice,” stipend from $15 an hour to just $10, according to Above the Law.



But he almost immediately recalled that decision after students sent an email to law blog Above the Law, complaining about his move.

“Pathways to Practice” is a year-long program that serves as a kind of life-support for unemployed graduates, paying them to do work for the school while they search for a law job.

Berman’s reversal came just hours after he announced plans to cut the stipend students earn through the program.

He originally decided to cut the program because he believed students used it as a way to bypass seeking an actual job, according to Above The Law.

Berman reportedly said he made the cuts to give more students a chance to join the program.

The protests were also fuelled by a difficult job market the grads are facing.

