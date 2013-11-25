A Last-Minute Try Against Ireland Has Sealed A Perfect Year For The All Blacks

Photo: Getty

What a team.

With an injury-time conversion of a last-minute try against Ireland, the All Blacks became the first team in the professional rugby era to complete a perfect calendar year.

The world champions came from 22-7 down at half time, after a rampant start by the Irish in Dublin, to win 24-22, after levelling the game on the buzzer.

Aaron Cruden had to re-take the conversion attempt after Irish players were ruled to have rushed too early, heightening the tension. He made the kick, and New Zealand finished 2013 with 14 wins from 14 Tests.

Ireland had missed a penalty with six minutes to go. The result denied Ireland its first-ever win against the All Blacks in 108 years of Tests.

