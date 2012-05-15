A Large Donovan McNabb Is Working Out In The Ocean Hoping For One More Shot In The NFL

Photo: ESPN

Despite going unsigned last December after being released by the Minnesota Vikings, Donovan McNabb is not ready to call it quits. And in his effort to get back into the NFL, McNabb is working with a personal quarterback coach for the first time in his 13-year career.In a report for ESPN, Shelley Smith spoke with McNabb about his off-season workouts revealing several interesting tidbits…



McNabb says he has dropped 15-20 pounds and that he is in “great shape.”

McNabb says the purpose of the off-season program is to “get back to basics”

The program includes throwing drills on sand and in the ocean (above)

McNabb says he found a flaw in his mechanics that was a result of playing baseball

McNabb is a free agent for the first time in his career and is open to signing with any team

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.