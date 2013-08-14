Two Dead After Large Cargo Aircraft Crashes At Birmingham, Alabama Airport

AP Two pilots onboard a UPS flight that crashed in Alabama were killed.

UPS Flight 1354, an A300 cargo plane en route from Louisville, Kentucky, crashed while approaching Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama around 5 a.m. today, the Federal Aviation Authority confirms.

The Mayor of Birmingham has announced that two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were aboard the plane and have died.

KLAS-TV anchor Cale Ramker reports that radar shows the plane’s rapid descent from 9,500 feet to 2,600 feet in two minutes.

WVTM reports that the plane is burning and there have now been at least three explosions, adding that the debris from the crash stretches about a half-mile. It has not disrupted other airport operations.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is on the way to Birmingham now to investigate the crash, and should be on the scene by 11 a.m. local time. In a press conference, lead investigator Bob Sumwalt said he is “optimistic” the team will be able to recover the A300’s “black boxes.”

Here’s the flight path:

Here’s a video from the scene:

UPS cargo plane crashes short of BHM runway. Photo courtesy April Odom, City of Birmingham, AL. pic.twitter.com/5UeMMiVAZq

NEW PHOTOS: Scene of deadly cargo plane crash near Birmingham, AL http://t.co/aZicQvSXXF pic.twitter.com/lnUyxfRWSZ

Wider view of plane crash. Hearing hazardous materials may be on plane. I can see flames at crash site pic.twitter.com/E9R6jH19Rf

EXCLUSIVE: this is remain of plane on hillside pic.twitter.com/ifkauhuZo8

