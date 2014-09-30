A Lack Of Connections With The WestConnex Motorway Has Sydney Olympic Park Tenants Concerned They'll Be Stranded

Venues around Homebush Bay and Olympic Park are calling for changes to the government’s WestConnex motorway in order to improve traffic conditions. Initial construction for the WestConnex will widen the existing M4 motorway between Parramatta and Concord.

ANZ Stadium managing director Daryl Kerry was supportive of WestConnex, although he expressed concerns that an off-ramp joining the motorway with Hill Road is “not part of the project”, The SMH reported.

Hill Road is a major thoroughfare that runs around the edge of the Olympic Park, which continues to expand as a business hub, while the NSW government also has plans for further housing consolidation in the area.

Meanwhile, the former Sydney Olympics site has turned into a major business park attracting more than 18,000 workers to the area every day.

Similar complaints were submitted by Allphones Arena and the Sydney Olympic Park Business Association. The push also has the backing of Strathfield MP Charles Casuscelli.

Concerns centre around a lack of plans to relieve the current traffic bottleneck at Australia Avenue, the gateway for cars in and out of the precinct.

There is also concern about a drop in daily public transport use after changes to the train timetable ended off-peak direct rail services between the Park and the CBD, replaced by a 10-minute shuttle between the Park and Lidcombe.

Earlier this week Sydney Olympic Park Authority said a large majority of parking at ANZ Stadium for the NRL Grand Final this weekend had already sold out, encouraging attendees to use public transport where possible.

P1 is sold out for #NRLgrandfinal @ANZStadium. P2 P3 & P5 Avail http://t.co/8rYcCptAhu Where possible use public transport incl. in your tix — Sydney Olympic Park (@olympicpark_syd) September 29, 2014

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.