Remember when Barb Seaman made it to #2?

Abdullah Kunt, an employee of the equity research firm, Global Menkul Degerler As, is the 10th most popular person on Wall Street today.Kunt, the Treasurer of Goldman Menkul Degerler, graduated from Robert College in 1989 and used to work at Global Yatırım Holding.



He’s currently holding the #10 spot on Bloomberg’s ranking of the most viewed profiles.

If you want to email him to congratulate him, or to get some of the macroeconomic, company and sector reports, strategy notes, and political assessment the firm offers, you can reach him at his bank.

See also: This young blonde was the 7th most popular person on Wall Street today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.