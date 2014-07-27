A Korean Baseball Team Is Filling Seats With Bizarre Robot Fans

The Hanwha Eagles in Korea are doubling down on an effort to fill their seats, and doing it with some very bizarre technology.

The BBC reports that the team is installing robots in some of the stadium’s rows that act as proxies for actual fans. Basically, if you want to attend a game, but don’t want to actually attend, you can do it at home over the internet.

Fans get on their devices at home and actually control when they want the robots to cheer and root for the team.

And possibly even more bizarre is the fact that they users can actually upload a picture of their face and have it display on the robot actually in the stadium.

The BBC talked to Matt Cutler of SportsBusiness International, he says “if you look at all the big clubs, you can’t just get a season ticket – you have to sit on a waiting list.

“There is also potential monetisation. You can charge, even if it’s a small amount, to give fans a different kind of viewpoint.”

Take a look at the Eagles’ official video below promoting this whole thing:

