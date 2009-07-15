The Government Should Spend $9 Billion Buying Every Kid A Kindle

Think tank Democratic Leadership Council (DLC) says every school student in the country should have a Kindle by 2012.
The idea is that the Kindle will completely replace print textbooks.
The group’s plan will cost the government $9 billion more than current textbook costs during its first four years of implementation.
After that, though, the DLC says savings will amount to $500 million every year.
The DLC says this plan will improve education quality because:
- eTextbooks can be easily updated, as opposed to print textbooks
- They are more flexible and allow teachers to customise curriculum to specific needs of each classroom
- Teachers can insert discussion questions, quizzes and other stuff to enhance the learning experience
- eTextbooks are lighter than textbooks
And here is how the council thinks the plan can save costs:
- Average cost of a print textbook is between $21 to $23. An eTextbook for the Kindle currently costs $50, but the the DLC expects that to drop to $20 in 2012.
- Currently, $109 is spent per student on traditional textbooks, with the Kindle, it will drop to $80 in 2012. But during the first four years, of the plan’s implementation the cost will actually go up to $200.
- Yes the Kindle is expensive, but the DLC thinks with all the competition in the eReader market, that cost will come down. And according to the council, a scheme like this will actually encourage competition.
Here’s the DLC’s full presentation:
