A Kentucky lawmaker is proposing a bizarre Viagra law with the sole purpose of mocking pro-life Republicans

A Kentucky state representative is proposing a bill to put absurd limits on the ability of men to obtain Viagra — a move that would turn the tables on male lawmakers who seek to control women’s reproductive rights.

In a column for Salon, Democratic state lawmaker Mary Lou Marzian writes that she filed House Bill 396 to illustrate “the absurdity of government encroachment into women’s personal and medical decisions currently running amok in the Kentucky General Assembly.”

The bill will regulate men’s reproductive health choices by forcing them to have a signed permission slip from their wives to obtain a prescription for Viagra — the erectile dysfunction medicine — from their doctors.

It would also force men to swear fidelity on the Bible that the prescription would only be used when having sexual relations with their spouses.

“The point is to illustrate how intrusive and ridiculous it is for elected officials to be inserting themselves into private and personal medical decisions,” Marzian told Reuters.

Marzian’s bill comes on the heels of “informed consent” legislation recently signed into law in Kentucky that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound and “describe the image” to women seeking an abortion. The legislation, hailed by Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin as “meaningful pro-life legislation,” would also fine doctors $100,000 on the first offence, and $250,000 on the second offence if they don’t cooperate, reports the Courier-Journal.

While Marzian’s bill is intended to be a symbolic gesture, rather than become actual law, she writes in Salon that, “It would seem that the anti-abortion proponents — who espouse family values — should applaud House Bill 396 especially when given the opportunity to declare their honest intentions upon the Holy Bible.”

“I assure you women in Kentucky aren’t laughing as they struggle with gut wrenching decisions about unintended pregnancies now made more complicated and burdensome by legislative intrusion,” writes Marzian.

