A Keeper Had His Thumb Bitten Off By A Croc At A Queensland Zoo

This is not the zookeeper in question. Facebook/ Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo.

A 58-year-old zookeeper had his thumb bitten off by a four-metre crocodile at a Queensland reptile park on Sunday.

The reptile handler at the Snakes Downunder Reptile Park, south of Bundaberg, was attacked at about 1pm when trying to get the attention of the croc by tempting it with a chicken.

The crocodile, named “Macca”, bit Ian Jenkins’ hand, removing his left thumb. He also suffered a head injury during the incident and was airlifted by rescue helicopter to Bundaberg Base Hospital for surgery and is now in a stable condition.

The zoo, which has 45 species of Australian reptiles, amphibians and marsupials, holds daily saltwater crocodile feedings for visitors.

