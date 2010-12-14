The Most Important Part Of Obamacare Was Just Declared Unconstitutional

Photo: The White House on flickr

A judge has ruled that a key part of Obamacare to be unconstitutional…Specifically, a conservative low-level judge in Virginia ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional.



Healthcare stocks like United Healthcare and Aetna are jumping on the news. (Update: But they shouldn’t be, because they still have to accept all comers without the benefit of a diversified risk pool. See here for more.)

While the individual mandate to buy insurance is just one slice of Obamacare, it is definitely a crucial aspect to it, since the requirement that everyone be part of it is what ensures a sufficiently diversified risk pool.

The suit was brought by Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who just tweeted “HC Ruling is in. Va won this round.”

