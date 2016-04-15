A judge just dealt a blow to a big gun-maker being sued over the Sandy Hook massacre

A Connecticut judge ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit brought by the families of the December 2012 Sandy Hook shooting victims against the parent company for Bushmaster guns can proceed, the Hartford Courant reports.

Gun makers typically aren’t liable in wrongful death suits under the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

However, a Connecticut judge ruled that law wasn’t enough to have the case thrown out right now, according to the Courant.

The suit names Remington Arms Co., the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15 that was used in the shooting, Camfour Inc., a gun distributor, and Riverview Gun Sales, a now-defunct gun shop in Connecticut where the rifle was purchased by the shooter’s mother in 2010, according to Newsweek.

The families are suing for wrongful death, and accused the gunmaker is accused of selling a so-called civilian weapon that’s designed and marketed for combat.

The judge’s ruling is a potential blow to other gun manufacturers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.