Trader Who Threatened To Kill 47 Regulators Has Been Sentenced

How could you forget Vincent McCrudden, the former commodities trader who threatened to kill officials like the SEC’s Mary Shapiro and others on his website and via e-mail in 2010?



Bloomberg reports that McCrudden has finally been sentenced to two years and four months in jail after pleading guilty to charges.

His lawyer said that the judge’s ruling was “fair.”

In case you need a refresher on what McCrudden was all about, before he was arrested, he posted this rant on his website:

“Go buy a gun and let’s get to work in taking back our country from these criminals. I will be the first to lead by example.”

And here’s an e-mail he sent, according to Bloomberg:

McCrudden wrote in a Sept. 30, 2010, e-mail to Daniel A. Driscoll, chief operating officer of the National Futures Association, that he had hired people to kill him.

“It wasn’t ever a question of ‘if’ I was going to kill you, it was just a question of when,” McCrudden wrote. He sent the e-mail from Singapore over Gensler’s name.

According to NBC, a few days later, his website offered a $100,000 reward for home addresses, phone numbers, and background information on a list of what he called “corrupt Government people.” The list was organised by government agency.

