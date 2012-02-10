A JPMorgan Exec Is Selling His Gorgeous Five-Story NYC Townhouse For $26 Million

Senior JPMorgan executive Jeff Urwin has put his five-story Upper East Side mansion back on the market with a discounted $26 million price-tag. Urwin, who heads JPMorgan’s U.S. investment banking business, originally wanted $32.75 million for 8,800-square-foot home when he first listed it in 2008, according to The Real Deal’s Katherine Clarke. He has now been forced to reduce the price by more than $5 million.

The renovated property, at 15 East 80th Street and Fifth Avenue, could be a bargain with its four bedrooms, large garden, media room, 35-foot music hall, private gym and two terraces.

Here it is from the street, blocks from the Metropolitan Museum

Note the stylish arched main entrance

Through the door, you step into this 35-foot-long music hall

The room also an elevator, powder room and guest closet

Custom cabinetry is spread throughout the home

And the original triple-window openings have been retained

The majestic second-floor living area boats 12-foot high ceilings

There is a 25-foot gourmet kitchen in the rear

It features top-of-the-line appliances, with a fully-fitted butler's pantry

And the dining room makes up part of the home's 825 square feet of entertainment space

No mansion would be complete without a 21-foot media lounge — built to accommodate a giant flat-screen TV and theatre sound system

Five stories = lots of stairs

The third-floor master suite features his-and-her baths and dressing areas

In case you missed it....

