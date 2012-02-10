A JPMorgan Exec Is Selling His Gorgeous Five-Story NYC Townhouse For $26 Million

Photo: Cocoran Group Real Estate

Senior JPMorgan executive Jeff Urwin has put his five-story Upper East Side mansion back on the market with a discounted $26 million price-tag. Urwin, who heads JPMorgan’s U.S. investment banking business, originally wanted $32.75 million for 8,800-square-foot home when he first listed it in 2008, according to The Real Deal’s Katherine Clarke. He has now been forced to reduce the price by more than $5 million.



The renovated property, at 15 East 80th Street and Fifth Avenue, could be a bargain with its four bedrooms, large garden, media room, 35-foot music hall, private gym and two terraces.

