Horrible Smell Forces Employees Of A JPMorgan Office To Evacuate

Portions of a JPMorgan Chase Building in Florida were evacuated today after workers complained of feeling sick after smelling fumes, the Orlando Sentinel reported.



About 20 workers have been treated for nausea, the paper said.

The weird smelling odor remains a mystery. Some of the patients described it as smelling like ammonia.

However, firefighters said they could not smell the fumes.

From the Orlando Sentinel:

“In fact, firefighters have found nothing that could have caused the people to get sick, Seminole County fire Lt. Paula J. Thompson said.They checked out rooftop air conditioners and found no problems there and also ruled out recent roofing work as a cause.”

Now the firefighters are looking into the possibility of a pepper spray discharge, the paper reported.

