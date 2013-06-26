A Journalist In India Reported From A Flood Victim's Shoulders, Blames Cameraman

A TV reporter in India filed a story from a flood victims shoulders.

The journalist was criticised, as he was reporting on a flood which had killed several people.

According to Agence France-Presse though, it was the guy-standing-in-the-flood-water’s idea, and his cameraman’s fault anyone even found out.

Narayan Pargaien, who works for the local News Express channel, said it was just a “sign of respect”.

And, according to AFP, this is why anyone even knows he was sitting on the guy’s shoulders:

“The report was supposed to be telecast only with footage of me chest-up. This was entirely the cameraman’s fault, who… tried to sabotage my career by shooting from that distance and angle and releasing the video.

“I was wrong as well. That was the wrong thing to do, and the wrong time to have shot that sequence. But what my cameraman did was even more unacceptable.”

Here’s the video:

Read more here.

