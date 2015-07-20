A police operation at the AFP offices in Sydney is causing traffic delays

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty

Australian Federal Police and NSW Police carried out a joint operation on Goulburn Street in Sydney’s CBD this morning.

There were reports of a suspicious package, however, the operation has since been called off.

Goulburn Street was closed in both directions. Motorists and buses had been diverted, causing heavy traffic and transport delays.

Here’s the official statement from NSW Transport:

Goulburn Street in the Sydney CBD is now open in both directions after an earlier police operation.

All diversions have been lifted.

Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists are advised to allow additional travel time.

Additionally buses have returned to their normal route but are still experiencing delays.

Passengers should allow additional travel time as services return to normal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.