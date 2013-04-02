A Jockey Failed A Breath Test Before A Race At Randwick Yesterday

Photo:

Peter Welles put his name to a racing first that he would probably rather forget, becoming the first jockey to fail a random breath test before a race yesterday.

Wells returned an elevated alcohol reading and was stood down from his only ride, Joku in the final race of the day, Ray Thomas at The Daily Telegraph reported.

He said that the mouthwash he was using could have been to blame, and offered to submit to a blood test, but the rules don’t allow for that said Racing NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy.

Read the full story here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.