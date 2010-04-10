Sneaky Pixar Tricks Poor Unemployed Folks Into Thinking They'll Get A Job With Benefits

Photo: Riverfront Times
Flyers posted throughout St. Louis are advertising for a pizza delivery position at “Pizza Planet.”However, The Riverfront Times discovered that the url – BuzzCampusWUstl.com – does not link to a job posting at all.
It’s viral marketing from Pixar.
The web address sends people straight to a Facebook invitation for a special Toy Story 3 screening.
If you look carefully, you might notice the little Disney/Pixar text on the bottom right corner of the ad.
Looks like the animation studio thought it’d be a good idea to offer jobs with benefits in a city with a 10.3% unemployment rate.
Check out the screenshot of Pixar’s Facebook page below
