What To Do If You Have A Job Interview Scheduled During Hurricane Sandy

The simple answer to that question is to cancel the interview, but there are a few things to keep in mind.”It’s difficult because you want to make good first impressions and this isn’t a situation that comes around every day, so you need to know the proper etiquette,” says Amanda Augustine, a job expert at TheLadders.



We caught up with Augustine, who shared with us three tips on how to handle the situation:

1. Be sensitive when contacting the employer

Reach out immediately while also showing your concern. Keep in mind that the weather situation may be different (a lot worse) where your employer is located. Also have your calendar ready so that you can reschedule the interview right away, and ask if there are any forms or materials you can review in the meantime.

2. Prepare for alternative interviews

If you have a recruiter that’s really under deadline, they may try to schedule a long phone or Skype interview with you right then instead of rescheduling a face-to-face interview, Augustine told us.

Prepare for these alternatives. If you’re going to have a phone interview, have your “cheat sheets” in front of you during the call, including job description and talking points.

Also, try to take the call on a land line instead of a cell phone so that your signal doesn’t drop. If you have a Skype interview, make sure that there’s a clutter-free area available where you can conduct the interview.

3. Take advantage of the circumstances

“You just got a free pass for a whole extra day, so use this time to prepare your elevator pitch,” Augustine says. Even if you don’t have internet connection, you can practice answering questions in different ways based on the job description.

Aside from this, “you can also use this time to tie up loose ends from your former employer,” she wrote in a recent blog post. “Add your former colleagues as connections, ask for recommendations — which are always easier to obtain when you’re no longer in the job search —and update your online profile and resume to reflect your new job.”

