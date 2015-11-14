This JJ Abrams TED Talk explains why the new 'Star Wars' trailers are so mysterious

“Star Wars” fans are in a frenzy because Luke Skywalker has been missing from every single trailer and poster for the new movie, “The Force Awakens.”

But there’s a reason we haven’t seen Skywalker yet.

It’s all part of J.J. Abrams’ philosophy as a filmmaker. In a TED talk in 2008 he referred to this as “The Mystery Box.”

“The withholding of information… doing that intentionally is much more engaging,” Abrams said. “I find myself drawn to infinite possibility and that sense of potential. And I realise that mystery is the catalyst for imagination.”

He added that the reason “Jaws” and “Alien” are so engaging is that we barely see the monsters.

So what part does Skywalker play in the new “Star Wars?”

Find out for yourself on December 18th.

