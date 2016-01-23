A jet slid off the runway at Chicago's O'Hare airport after landing

A United Airlines jet slid off the runway at O’Hare airport in Chicago on Friday, amid snowy conditions.

CBS News reported that the jet was making a turn while taxing to its arrival gate and lost traction.

“[T]he Boeing 737 was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members from San Francisco to Chicago,” ABC News reported.

There were no reported injuries, but according to ABC News, the aircraft was stuck in snow and being attending to by ground crews.

