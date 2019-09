Photo: Kobo

Japanese e-commerce retailer Rakuten is acquiring Canadian e-reader company Kobo for $315 million.Kobo will continue to function as a stand-alone operation despite the acquisition. Kobo said it would begin publishing books last month.



Kobo has 5.6 million readers in more than 100 countries.

