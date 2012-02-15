This iPhone App Is Making Ski Resorts Stop Lying About How Much Snow Fell Last Night

Photo: Flickr/ralphunden

The days when a ski resort could fib about a powder dump are coming to an end.A study out of Dartmouth College found that ski resorts with good iPhone reception were less likely to exaggerate their snowfall.



Professors Jonathan Zinman and Eric Zitzewitz attributed this to use of the app Ski & Snow Report, which lets users post first-hand reports from the slopes: “Near the end of our sample period, a new iPhone application feature makes it easier for skiers share information on ski conditions in real time. Exaggeration falls sharply, especially at resorts with better iPhone reception.”

On weekends, when good powder on the mountain can sway potential visitors to one resort or another, ski resorts were found to be self-reporting 23 per cent more snow than had actually fallen the night before.

But the app from SkiReport.com cuts through deceit. Said one 2009 review: “Jackson Hole/Teton Village DID NOT get 15″ today…more like 0.”

