An Inside Look At Bloomberg's Beautiful West Coast Offices

Bloomberg’s San Francisco office has been in its current location, in a historic pier by the bay, for about three years.But it really started getting active in February, when the company kicked off the Bloomberg West TV show, which mostly covers the Silicon Valley tech scene and is filmed in the building.



The building is a historic landmark, but Bloomberg redid the inside to resemble a space-age information centre, while making as much use as possible of the great California light and retaining some of the nautical character of the old space.

There’s a reason a former mayor once called this the best office space in San Francisco.

Here's the entrance, a non-descript doorway into the grey brick building of Pier 3. Across the street are the featureless buildings of the Embarcadero. This part of town used to be kind of boring, but it's really been revitalized in the last decade. The secure entrance features a big scrolling ticker. It changes colours from blue to green to red. Get off the elevator on the second floor and here's what you see. It's a typical Bloomberg room, with lots of open space -- that's part of the company philosophy. These Bloomberg terminals spin around like tops. There's also a magnificent aquarium and free snacks. Here's the newsroom. Bureau Chief Jeff Taylor says more than 60 news staffers work here -- up from 30 three years ago. It's the third-biggest Bloomberg office in the U.S. after New York and Washington D.C. Bloomberg West cohost Cory Johnson films his segments right in the newsroom. It's a challenge taping in natural light, but the spectacular backdrop gives the show a strong sense of location -- this is California, baby. Walking a little closer to the window now... That's a million-dollar view of the Bay Bridge heading across to Treasure Island. Because the building is a registered historic landmark, Bloomberg had to retain a lot of original features like these wooden beams. There are also a lot of hardwood floors and whitewashed walls -- almost like New England. This conference room violates Bloomberg's rule of transparent walls, but the company had to keep it because of the building's history. But most of the meeting rooms look like this. They're named after California locations. This conference room has a great view of the fog rolling in. San Francisco apparently has 3,252 Bloomberg terminals. This space-age room is often used to train customers how to use their Bloomberg terminals. All the hardware in the room is Bloomberg-made, but a lot of customers run the terminal software on their own computers. Here's the TV studio where Bloomberg West is filmed. This was as close as we were allowed to get during filming. The show is done live. Here's where the production is done. That's Twitter cofounder Ev Williams on top. The dartboard seems too close to the window for a real game. Maybe it's used to pick stocks.

