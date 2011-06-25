An Inside Look At Bloomberg's Beautiful West Coast Offices

Photo: Matt Rosoff
Bloomberg’s San Francisco office has been in its current location, in a historic pier by the bay, for about three years.But it really started getting active in February, when the company kicked off the Bloomberg West TV show, which mostly covers the Silicon Valley tech scene and is filmed in the building.
The building is a historic landmark, but Bloomberg redid the inside to resemble a space-age information centre, while making as much use as possible of the great California light and retaining some of the nautical character of the old space.
There’s a reason a former mayor once called this the best office space in San Francisco.
Across the street are the featureless buildings of the Embarcadero. This part of town used to be kind of boring, but it's really been revitalized in the last decade.
Get off the elevator on the second floor and here's what you see. It's a typical Bloomberg room, with lots of open space -- that's part of the company philosophy.
Here's the newsroom. Bureau Chief Jeff Taylor says more than 60 news staffers work here -- up from 30 three years ago. It's the third-biggest Bloomberg office in the U.S. after New York and Washington D.C.
Bloomberg West cohost Cory Johnson films his segments right in the newsroom. It's a challenge taping in natural light, but the spectacular backdrop gives the show a strong sense of location -- this is California, baby.
Because the building is a registered historic landmark, Bloomberg had to retain a lot of original features like these wooden beams.
This conference room violates Bloomberg's rule of transparent walls, but the company had to keep it because of the building's history.
This space-age room is often used to train customers how to use their Bloomberg terminals. All the hardware in the room is Bloomberg-made, but a lot of customers run the terminal software on their own computers.
