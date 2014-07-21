A Husband Sent His Wife This Spreadsheet Of All The Times She Rejected Him For Sex

A husband fed up with his wife rejecting his sexual advances kept a spreadsheet of all of the excuses she gave him – and it has ended up on the internet.

His wife posted the spreadsheet on Reddit, explaining he had emailed it to her just before she left on a work trip to show why that he wouldn’t be missing her while she was away.

The rejection reasons ranged from “I’m trying to watch the movie”, and “I think I might be getting sick”, to “I need a shower, I feel gross”.

The wife, Reddit user throwwwwaway29 posted the spreadsheet, explaining:

Yesterday morning, while in a taxi on the way to the airport, Husband sends a message to my work email which is connected to my phone. He’s never done this, we always communicate in person or by text. I open it up, and it’s a sarcastic diatribe basically saying he won’t miss me for the 10 days I’m gone. Attached is a SPREADSHEET of all the times he has tried to initiate sex since June 1st, with a column for my “excuses”, using verbatim quotes of why I didn’t feel like having sex at that very moment. According to his ‘document’, we’ve only had sex 3 times in the last 7 weeks, out of 27 “attempts” on his part.

Reddit users on the relationships forum have provided more than 600 comments of advice and observations.

