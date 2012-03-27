A Hundred Years Ago, No One Wanted To Live Near Central Park

Photo: One 57

An apartment with a view of Central Park is one of the most coveted—and expensive—prizes of the New York real estate market.The cheapest condominium at One57, a 90-story luxury apartment building currently under construction, for example, is $7.35 million while its two-floor penthouse is expected to sell for $115 million.



But according to Alexei Barrionuevo of The New York Times, there was a time when an apartment along Central Park was considered undesirable.

In the late 1800s, he writes, most buildings were not more than five stories high (tall building construction didn’t hit its peak until 1961). What’s more, malaria was widespread in the park at the time, and New Yorkers wanted to stay as far away as possible.

Malaria is, clearly, not a common problem in New York anymore. But the unseasonably warm weather could bring an influx of mosquitoes to the city. Which means that residents along the park should probably invest in some bug spray.

