A Huge Typhoon Is Heading For The Philippines, Just One Year On From Typhoon Haiyan

The Phillipines is about be hit by another huge category 5 typhoon with (241kmh) winds, just one year on from Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded.

Typhoon Hagupit – Filipino for “smash” – is currently moving across the Pacific southeast of the island nation, and is expected to strengthen further before hitting the Eastern Samar province in the central Philippines tomorrow, according to the local weather bureau.

Eastern Samar was one of the worst-hit areas when Typhoon Haiyan struck in November last year, leaving more than 7,000 dead or missing and more than 4 million homeless or with damaged houses.

Thousands of people, who are still living in temporary shelters and recovering for the last typhoon, have been evacuated and sent to local evacuation centres.

The military has been put on full alert and food packs, medicines and body bags have been transported to far-flung villages that could be cut off by heavy rains.

Business Insider has used software engineer Cameron Beccario’s weather website “earth” to follow the path of Hagupit. See the full effect of the map here.

Just last month locals came together to mark the first anniversary of Typhoon Haiyan.

Here are some powerful before-and-after composite images captured by Getty photographer Chris McGrath of the country’s transformations since Typhoon Haiyan.

*Caution some of the images are very graphic.

San Roque, Tolosa District. Basper Cemetary The main road in Anibong. Taclaban A mass grave in Leyte. Tacloban Astrodome. The Magallanes district. The road from the airport in Leyte. A group of boys play with replica guns in Anibong.

