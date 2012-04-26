A HUGE Shakeup In Bloomberg TV's Daily Programming Is Coming

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg TV is planning big changes to their business day programming, according to TV Newser, who spoke to Bloomberg TV head Andrew Morse. The changes come with the news that longtime anchor Margaret Brennan will be leaving the network.Here’s what we have the changes from the first part of the day down to, from TV Newser:



Tom Keene will host a new “Surveillance” show from 6 am to 8 am, replacing “Inside Track.” The show will be switching to a new format, with a list of regular contributors and also air simultaneously on TV and radio.

From 8 am to 10 am, Betty Liu will continue with her show “In the Loop.”

Erik Schatzker and Stephanie Ruhle of Inside Track will be hosting a new show to air from 10 am to noon, replacing “In Business,” which used to be hosted by Brennan.

A new “ensemble cast” will be part of a new show to air at noon, the slot formerly filled by Keene’s Surveillance Midday.”

The changes will be coming sometime later this Spring, though no exact date has been set, according to a person familiar with the matter.

