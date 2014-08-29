A Huge Riverfront Bavarian Beer Barn For 1000 People Has Opened in Melbourne

Drink up – Melbourne’s new Bavarian beer barn

Oktoberfest fans, rejoice. The Munich Brauhaus, a traditional-style Bavarian watering hole opened on the South Wharf riverfront in Melbourne last week.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble getting a table in this massive 1500sqm site since it seats 900, including 250 waterfront seats.

Munich Brauhaus is the product of Urban Purveyor Group, the mob behind Sydney’s Löwenbräu Keller in The Rocks, which poured its first stein way back in 1976, as well as nine Bavarian Bier Cafes across NSW and Queensland. Melburnians also know them from Sake Japanese restaurant, which you’ll also find in Sydney and Brisbane.

The Munich Brauhaus comes with all the usual Bavarian bells and whistles, including an oom-pah-pah band and chalet-style private dining rooms.

The menu is unashamedly chunky Bavarian drinking fare: sausages, schnitzel and pork knuckle and more porky goodness, such as rillettes and ham hock terrine. And if you must, there’s (sigh) sautéed kale and toasted farro.

But the dish you really want to try is the Munich festplatter: pork belly, smoked sausage, knuckle, schnitzel, sauerkraut, red cabbage, apple compote, mashed potatoes and beer sauce.

No prizes for guessing where the beers come from.

Details for The Munich Brauhaus are here.

