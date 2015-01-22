A Huge New Co-Working Space Is Opening In Sydney Next Month

Pete Cooper (L) at the new iCentral location.

Sydney’s newest startup co-working space, iCentral, is set to open in February.

The venture is SydStart founder Pete Cooper’s latest project and will operate out of 234 Sussex Street in Sydney’s CBD.

Cooper said 100 startups have already signed up for desk space and the lease is currently being sorted out with the lawyers.

“We will release 25 more desks at the introductory price of $297 which is less than half similar CBD ones,” he said.

iCentral’s outdoor space.

The 1,000 square metres of shared space is a couple of minutes walk from Town Hall Station and there’s also a sunny 250 square metre outdoor area.

“It will be the equal largest in the country by space and is already on track to be in top 3 by community size,” he said.

“We are looking at taking an option on a second floor also.”

Cooper is also hoping to host a bunch of events every night of the week once it’s all up and running.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.