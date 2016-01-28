A huge new co-working space is opening in Sydney

The Surry Hills location.

Amsterdam-based workplace provider Spaces has just opened its first Sydney co-sharing space, occupying a massive 1,517 square metres over two floors in Surry Hills.

The new space in Sydney is their second in Australia, following their Richmond location in Melbourne.

It features 47 private offices, 222 custom-designed and engineered office seats, a high-end co-working space, three meeting rooms and a large outdoor terrace.

Managing Director at Spaces, Martijn Roordink, said: “People are far more productive and successful in an enjoyable, social and inspiring work environment, and our Sydney location is no exception.

“Spaces gives members the opportunity to take their careers into their own hands and our events enable them to get involved in the buzz of the Spaces way of life. While our staff take care of all the day-to-day logistics of the workplace, our members are free to connect and get creative.”

Community Developer at Spaces, Margot Van Der Poel, commented on the Sydney Spaces launch and the brand’s desire to expand their distinctive philosophy of a ‘lifestyle driven environment’.

“Just like every one of our offerings, Spaces Sydney delivers an inspiring, quality workplace platform, where Australian entrepreneurs and business professionals can network with like-minded people and make lasting connections,” said Ms Van Der Poel. “It offers a unique ‘creative community workspace’ that is relaxed and informal, while at the same time curating a productive and professional environment.

Spaces adds to the growing list of co-working locations in Sydney such as Fishburners and Tank Stream Labs.

