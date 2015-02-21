A huge mirror just crashed down on people dining at Balthazar

Caroline Moss

A massive decorative mirror lining the walls of popular Manhattan restaurant Balthazar reportedly fell and landed on surprised customers during breakfast hours Friday morning.

Liz Eswein, the photographer of the above photo, who was dining at Balthazar, at the time the mirror fell said that the FDNY “came SO fast. Literally two minutes after I called…but I bet tons of other people called too.”

Eswein also says one man — who appeared a tourist — was taken to the hospital after the mirror fell.

Balthazar denied to confirm anything was going on at the restaurant.

