A huge mirror just crashed down on people dining at Balthazar

A massive decorative mirror lining the walls of popular Manhattan restaurant Balthazar reportedly fell and landed on surprised customers during breakfast hours Friday morning.

Huge mirror just fell on people at Balthazar. pic.twitter.com/czHvxTtiPe

— liz (@lizeswein) February 20, 2015

One of the mirrors at Balthazar just fell off the back wall onto full tables of patrons. HFS

— Sarah Conley (@styleit) February 20, 2015

Liz Eswein, the photographer of the above photo, who was dining at Balthazar, at the time the mirror fell said that the FDNY “came SO fast. Literally two minutes after I called…but I bet tons of other people called too.”

Eswein also says one man — who appeared a tourist — was taken to the hospital after the mirror fell.

Balthazar denied to confirm anything was going on at the restaurant.

